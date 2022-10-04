copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-04)
Binance
2022-10-04 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 2.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,311 and $20,279 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,111, up by 3.94%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FRONT, UTK, and RNDR, up by 17%, 17%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- European Securities and Markets Authority Blames Crypto for Financial Instability
- Samsung Launches ‘The House of SAM’ on Decentraland Metaverse
- NFT Weekly Highlights : NFTs Are Changing the Way of Experience Collectibles
- Mastercard Plans To Launch Anti-Crypto Fraud Tool
- Beeple’s Discord URL ‘Hijacked,’ Directing Users to Wallet Drainer
- McDonald’s Starts to Accept Bitcoin and Tether in Swiss Town
- Bankrupt Celsius Network Scheduled an Auction of Assets
- Insights On Blockchain Development In Aviation Business
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Advocates Augmented Reality Over Metaverse
- Binance Labs to Invest in 7 Projects From the MVB Accelerator Program Co-led by BNB Chain
- Binance Opens New Offices In Brazil
- Shiba Inu Reveals “Canyon” Concept Artwork For SHIB Metaverse
- Rare David Bowie NFT Collaboration With FEWOCiOUS Sells for $127,000
- Japanese Government to Include Metaverse and NFTs in Digital Transformation Plan
- Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months
- Luna Classic, Drops After Underwhelming Binance Burn Mechanism Data
- Court Rules CFTC Legally Served Ooki DAO Through Help Bot
- Azurbala NFT Mint Postponed After Art Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5285 (+3.54%)
- ETH: $1354.7 (+2.64%)
- BNB: $294.2 (+2.65%)
- XRP: $0.4769 (+5.11%)
- ADA: $0.432 (+1.72%)
- SOL: $34.21 (+4.08%)
- DOGE: $0.0607 (+1.02%)
- MATIC: $0.8399 (+6.37%)
- DOT: $6.48 (+2.37%)
- SHIB: $0.00001123 (+1.17%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FRONT/BUSD (+17%)
- UTK/BUSD (+17%)
- RNDR/BUSD (+14%)
