Samsung Launches ‘The House of SAM’ on Decentraland Metaverse

Samsung is opening the ‘House of SAM’ in a crypto-based metaverse environment.

The company unveiled the product with a performance by the Brazilian group Melim.

Previously, Samsung launched the island Smart City in the game Fortnite.

According to Latin American media, Samsung Latin America is launching the ‘House of SAM’ in a crypto-based metaverse environment with the help of Decentraland (MANA).

Samsung Electronics unveiled the House of SAM in Decentraland last Saturday with an exceptional performance by the Brazilian group Melim. Notably, this new move was the second initiative of the brand in the metaverse since in August when it launched the island Smart City in the game Fortnite.

SAM, Samsung’s resident digital guru, will unveil its limitless home for the first time, offering Samsung users a different experience of the brand. Arthur Wong, Samsung’s marketing director, added that House of SAM would provide a unique opportunity for the brand to interact with its customers. In his words:

Our customers will be able to interact with each other and participate in exclusive shows, courses, and events. Our goal is to be ever closer to Gen Z, our younger consumers who no longer draw boundaries between what is physical and what is virtual.

Samsung, a South Korean-based technology and innovation corporation, has been leading the way in the bitcoin industry for some time. The company already has a crypto wallet for customers to purchase NFTs using Smart TVs.

Decentraland is one of the most democratic and open spaces in Metaverse. Its utility token MANA is one of the top 50 coins with a market cap of over one billion dollars. It currently trades at $0.7022, with a 2.62% increase in the last 24 hours.

