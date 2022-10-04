Blockchain Game Developer Horizon Raises $40M Series A: Report

Horizon, the developer of non-fungible token (NFT) trading card game Skyweaver, has raised $40 million in Series A funding, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The blockchain-based gaming startup plans to use the funding to build out its Sequence developer platform, Niftyswap marketplace, Skyweaver game, and grow its team.

Skyweaver is a game where players can battle other players using fantasy-based trading cards in the form of NFTs, digital assets on a blockchain that represent ownership of virtual or physical items. As of June this year, over 400,000 accounts had been created on the platform.

The round was led by Brevan Howard Digital and Morgan Creek Digital, it also involved contributions from traditional gaming companies Ubisoft (UBI) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO).

No valuation for the firm has been disclosed, though Chief Financial Officer Deborah Marfurt said it was higher than the company's previous funding round last year, when it was valued at $89.5 million, according to the report, which cited PitchBook data.

Horizon did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment.