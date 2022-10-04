copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-04)
2022-10-04 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 2.95% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,123 and $20,167 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,892, up by 3.64%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include UTK, FRONT, and PYR, up by 24%, 22%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Advocates Augmented Reality Over Metaverse
- Binance Labs to Invest in 7 Projects From the MVB Accelerator Program Co-led by BNB Chain
- Binance Opens New Offices In Brazil
- Shiba Inu Reveals “Canyon” Concept Artwork For SHIB Metaverse
- Rare David Bowie NFT Collaboration With FEWOCiOUS Sells for $127,000
- Japanese Government to Include Metaverse and NFTs in Digital Transformation Plan
- Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months
- Luna Classic, Drops After Underwhelming Binance Burn Mechanism Data
- Court Rules CFTC Legally Served Ooki DAO Through Help Bot
- Azurbala NFT Mint Postponed After Art Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons
- SushiSwap Community Votes in 'Head Chef' to Oversee Decentralized Crypto Exchange
- Kim Kardashian Pays $1.26M Fine to SEC for Promoting EthereumMax Without Disclosing Reimbursement
- Binance Signs an MOU With the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan
- Stablecoin Issuer Tether Increases US Treasury Portfolio, Cuts Commerical Paper Holdings to Below $50M
- Bitcoin Flat at $19K Ahead of Fed’s Emergency Meeting: Market Watch
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6355 (+8.24%)
- ETH: $1348.54 (+4.44%)
- BNB: $290.2 (+1.72%)
- XRP: $0.4618 (+4.29%)
- ADA: $0.4304 (+1.92%)
- SOL: $33.53 (+3.84%)
- DOGE: $0.06045 (+0.90%)
- MATIC: $0.8258 (+7.09%)
- DOT: $6.42 (+2.88%)
- SHIB: $0.00001121 (+1.36%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- UTK/BUSD (+24%)
- FRONT/BUSD (+22%)
- PYR/BUSD (+17%)
