Binance Market Update (2022-10-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 2.95% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,123 and $20,167 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,892, up by 3.64%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include UTK , FRONT , and PYR , up by 24%, 22%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: