Beeple’s Discord URL ‘Hijacked,’ Directing Users to Wallet Drainer

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Beeple’s Discord URL ‘Hijacked,’ Directing Users to Wallet Drainer

Stephen Katte - Cointelegraph
2022-10-04 11:23
Nonfungible token (NFT) artist Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann has found himself the target of phishing scammers yet again, warning users that the URL link to his official Discord server was “hacked” — sending unaware new members to a wallet-draining Discord channel if they follow the link.
In an Oct. 3 post, the NFT artist warned users not to go into the “fraudulent” Discord channel and verify as it will “drain your wallet.”
However, Beeple wasn’t the first to notice the URL sleight-of-hand, with Twitter user maxnaut.eth noting in a post hours earlier that the Discord link connected to the Beeple: Everydays — 2020 Collection on NFT marketplace OpenSea marketplace may have been “hijacked.”
The screenshot shared by maxnaut.eth suggests that the URL points to a “CollabLand wallet drainer,” showing a Collab.Land Bot on Discord which directs members to verify account ownership — instead it works to drain their wallets, noting:
“Your Discord URL probably got hijacked and your team didn’t update it on OS. You need to change that ASAP or people going to get rekd.”
While Beeple claims the URLs were hacked and that Discord is to blame, other Crypto Twitter community members are arguing that lax security measures are truly to blame.
NFT analyst and blockchain detective OKHotshot replied to the artist’s announcement, stating the URLs were not hacked but instead alleging, “Mismanagement of discord URLs allows this happen, probably just like it happened to CryptoBatz.”
While cybersecurity firm Black Alchemy Solutions Group commented their belief that it was not “a Discord problem.”
“This is a problem with a mismanagement of the Beeple Information Security apparatus. If you haven’t already, hire a vCISO (Security Officer), web3 doesn’t = Natively Secure.”
It appears that the misdirecting Discord URLs have been fixed by the artist, according to maxnaut.eth, noting that it “Seems Beep Man picked it up and has fixed it now.”
At the time of writing, the Discord link in the affected OpenSea listing also appears to be gone.
Cointelegraph has reached out to Beeple but has not received an immediate response at the time of publication.
View full text