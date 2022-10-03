Binance Opens New Offices In Brazil

Binance has officially launched two offices in Brazil, aiming to expand its presence in the South American country, where a slew of enterprises has recently introduced digital asset trading services.

Binance inaugurated two offices in Brazil’s financial capital of So Paulo and its second-largest city, Rio de Janeiro, on Monday. According to a release, the exchange’s CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) revealed the plan to establish the headquarters in March. The exchange currently has a workforce of more than 150 workers in Brazil.

#Binance opens two offices in Brazil in a move to expand in the country and to grow crypto adoption in Latin America.The offices were announced by @cz_binance, who visited the country in March this year. Since then, we have more than doubled the team dedicated to Brazil.

— Binance (@binance) October 3, 2022

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, has been targeting Brazil strategically for months. According to reports, company executives have met with government authorities, and the exchange signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in March to buy the locally-regulated securities firm Sim;paul Investimentos.

According to the exchange, Brazil’s central bank is reviewing the transaction, but more specifics concerning its status are unknown. Separately, the corporation recently appointed former Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles to its board of directors.

Binance has been creating offices in local markets throughout the world, and the exchange said that it will expand its Kazakhstan site as it tries to become a regional center.

DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.