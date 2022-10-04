Shiba Inu Reveals “Canyon” Concept Artwork For SHIB Metaverse

Shiba Inu has shared the first concept of another hub in its metaverse project.

Shiba Inu has continued to release beautiful visuals of different sections of its metaverse. After releasing the concept artwork for Rocket Pond and WAGMI Temple, the canine-themed project has shared the first concept art for Canyon.

According to a blog post today, Shiba Inu sees concept art as an initiative that provides the strongest reference points that align the creative outlook and the hub being introduced.

Similar to the Rock Pond and WAGMI Temple artworks, the first concept of Canyon is depicted in black and white, communicating suggestions and feedback to express the hub’s role in the metaverse.

“Black and white sketches and concept artwork include a strong, physical, and powerful potential, especially in abstract artwork. Amongst the architectural inspiration designs taken from many locations,” The teams behind Shiba Inu metaverse noted.

The early sketch of the Canyon got its inspiration from many locations in the United States, including Badlands in New Mexico, Grand Canyon in Arizona, Moab in Utah, Mesa Verde in Colorado, Lake Tahoe in Nevada, and Salt Flats in Utah.

Additionally, the flora inspiration for the hub was gotten from Desert Wildflowers, Thick Leaf Penstemon, Indian Paintbrush, Desert Phlox, Arizona Thistle, etc.

Furthermore, the teams said they got the fauna inspiration depicted in the artwork from Roadrunner, Giant Centipedes, Wren, Raven, Tarantulas, Lizards, hawks, etc.

“The Canyon elevates the essence of earthy rivers, adventure, and breathtaking Scenery,” the announcement added.

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu team scheduled a fireside chat on the official Shibtoken Discord group on October 6, 2022, from 5 PM to 8 PM PST.