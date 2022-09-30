Azurbala NFT Mint Postponed After Art Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Azurbala NFT Mint Postponed After Art Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons

Eli Tan - CoinDesk
2022-10-03 20:43
The next big non-fungible token (NFT) mint has been delayed by a controversy of its own making: its artwork.
The project is none other than Azurbala, a Bored Ape-inspired profile picture (PFP) collection, whose mint passes have already amassed more than $3.6 million in sales volume on OpenSea. The new venture is tied to a larger storytelling ecosystem created by Tally Labs, which will include the release of a “Bored and Dangerous” novel set in the Bored Ape universe written by Neil Strauss, an actual author.
The project, which has been in the works for over a year, tweeted a video of its art reveal on Friday to mixed reviews for its cast of amateurish, reptilian characters.
Azurians are coming. pic.twitter.com/O4XTem0GH6
— Azurbala (@azurbala) September 30, 2022
“What on earth is this cursed shite,” crypto influencer Cobie wrote. “Gotta be a troll job to garner attention?” another user suggested.
The response to the video was so strong that the project’s team decided to scrap the artwork all together. Jenkins the Valet, a Bored Ape character that acts as the project’s social media steward, tweeted Monday that the collection’s mint has since been postponed.
We’re excited to prove to you all that we can learn from our mistake and not make it again.As poorly received as our Azurian art reveal was, there was no mint. No one burned a Bored & Dangerous. Now we will redo the artwork with the community. @Azurbala is not going anywhere.
— Jenkins The Valet 🍌 Is Exploring Azurbala (@jenkinsthevalet) October 2, 2022
Prices for the collection’s mint passes have fallen since the less-than-ideal reveal. The floor price for a “Bored and Dangerous” NFT on OpenSea is now just 0.26 ETH (around $341) as of the time of writing, down from around 0.52 ETH (around $676) before the video was tweeted.
The situation drew comparisons to the Pixelmon saga of last March - the NFT collection raised $70 million to build out a Pokemon-style video game, but its reveal of blocky, meme-worthy artwork ultimately tanked its momentum.

Big picture

Despite its artwork hiccup, Azurbala appears more equipped to weather the controversy than the Pixelmon team was. The project says it hopes to turn this week’s controversy into a positive and plans to incorporate community feedback into the artwork for its next iteration.
“We failed at doing the very thing that we do best, which is to involve the community in the creative process,” Valet Jones, co-founder of Tally Labs, told CoinDesk. “But it’s caused us to build out a bigger and better version of our community software. We’ve had great feedback from our community giving us examples of art they think captures the vibes of the Azurians.”
Jones and Tally Labs’ other co-founder Safa say they plan to start gathering community feedback on the new artwork this week, which they will then turn over to a professional artist to remake the PFPs. There is no set date for the mint’s next go-around.
The Azurbala Discord channel has remained lively, with more than 1,500 members currently online at the time of writing. The Discord even has a chat room teasing snippets of interactions between its future characters.
The Tally Labs duo will take on the artwork issue with no shortage of bankroll. The company’s “Writer’s Room” NFT collection, which gives its holders some creative direction over the project’s storytelling, has also seen nearly 7,000 ETH (around $9.2 million) of sales volume separate from Azurbala.
Even the project’s cartoon figurehead, Jenkins, has had its own degree of professional development – the Bored Ape character is signed to CAA, a major talent agency that started signing Web3 clients, fictional and otherwise, earlier this year.
View full text