Binance Market Update (2022-10-03)
Binance
2022-10-03 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 0.55% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,922 and $19,658 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,553, up by 1.45%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UTK, AMB, and COTI, up by 35%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- SushiSwap Community Votes in 'Head Chef' to Oversee Decentralized Crypto Exchange
- Kim Kardashian Pays $1.26M Fine to SEC for Promoting EthereumMax Without Disclosing Reimbursement
- Binance Signs an MOU With the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan
- Stablecoin Issuer Tether Increases US Treasury Portfolio, Cuts Commerical Paper Holdings to Below $50M
- Bitcoin Flat at $19K Ahead of Fed’s Emergency Meeting: Market Watch
- Transit Swap Loses $23 Million Over Vulnerability; Recovers 70%
- Binance Research and Binance Labs team up to publish report titled “DeFi on BNB Chain”
- 1inch Network Reaches 1.5 Million Users on the Ethereum Network
- Learn About CSR Initiatives in Web 3.0 & Play WODL to Share 10,000 BUSD in Token Vouchers!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.43 (-3.28%)
- ETH: $1318.63 (+0.95%)
- BNB: $286.1 (-0.31%)
- XRP: $0.4559 (-1.34%)
- ADA: $0.4275 (-0.12%)
- SOL: $32.98 (+0.70%)
- DOGE: $0.06012 (-0.03%)
- DOT: $6.34 (+0.32%)
- MATIC: $0.8023 (+2.86%)
- SHIB: $0.00001108 (-0.36%)
Top gainers on Binance:
