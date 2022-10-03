Binance Market Update (2022-10-03)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 0.55% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,922 and $19,658 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,553, up by 1.45%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UTK , AMB , and COTI , up by 35%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: