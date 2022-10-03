copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-03)
Binance
2022-10-03 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.03% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,922 and $19,497 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,349, up by 1.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LIT, LINA, and AMB, up by 46%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- SushiSwap Community Votes in 'Head Chef' to Oversee Decentralized Crypto Exchange
- US SEC Charges Kim Kardashian for Promoting EthereumMax
- Binance Signs an MOU With the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan
- Stablecoin Issuer Tether Increases US Treasury Portfolio, Cuts Commerical Paper Holdings to Below $50M
- Bitcoin Flat at $19K Ahead of Fed’s Emergency Meeting: Market Watch
- Transit Swap Loses $23 Million Over Vulnerability; Recovers 70%
- Binance Research and Binance Labs team up to publish report titled “DeFi on BNB Chain”
- 1inch Network Reaches 1.5 Million Users on the Ethereum Network
- Learn About CSR Initiatives in Web 3.0 & Play WODL to Share 10,000 BUSD in Token Vouchers!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4415 (-2.05%)
- ETH: $1320.17 (+2.07%)
- BNB: $286.7 (+1.49%)
- XRP: $0.4537 (-0.96%)
- ADA: $0.4248 (+0.35%)
- SOL: $32.89 (+1.54%)
- DOGE: $0.06009 (+0.50%)
- DOT: $6.33 (+1.77%)
- MATIC: $0.7902 (+3.11%)
- SHIB: $0.0000111 (+1.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
