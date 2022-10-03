Binance Signs an MOU With the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan

The Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Binance has signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The parties emphasized mutual interest in a long-term, sustainable platform for communication as well as the safe growth of virtual asset markets in the nation in the agreement.

The main goal of signing the memorandum is for cooperation and mutual support of the parties in the areas of information exchange and the circulation of digital assets, as well as in the identification and blocking of digital assets obtained illegally and those used to legalize (or “launder”) criminal proceeds and finance terrorism.

The Memorandum was signed as part of a global training program for officials from regulatory and law enforcement organizations all around the world. The program’s primary objective is to strengthen ecosystem cooperation with national and international law enforcement in the fight against financial and cybercrime.

