563M SHIB Burnt In A Week

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

563M SHIB Burnt In A Week

Zabi - The Crypto Basics
2022-10-03 09:18
Over 563.86 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) burnt to ashes in the past week, with 53 Million in the Past 24 Hours.
Recent data reveals that the Community-led SHIB Burn initiative successfully reduces Shiba Inu’s circulating supply further by 563.86 Million Shiba Inu tokens in the past seven days and 53.66 Million in the Past 24 Hours via 54 separate transactions.
Top SHIB Burn Projects of the Week:
Three Community-led Burn Projects, including Shibburn.com, Travis Johnson’s SHIB Super Store, and 1Cent Token, burns an astounding amount of Shiba Inu in the past week.
Shibburn.com Burned 257.49 Million SHIB in One Record Transaction:
On September 30th, the Shib burn tracker and first dedicated SHIB Burn Project tagged Shibburn.com sent a record 257,495,644 (257.49M) SHIB to the dead wallet in one transaction. This was the biggest burn of the week.
Travis Johnson’s SHIB Super Store:
Travis Johnson’s SHIB Super Store organized its scheduled Weekly Burn Event on Sunday, September 2nd, and put a match to 40,108,730 (40.10M) SHIB in one record transaction executed using SHIB Burn Portal.
At this event, Travis Johnson, the owner of SHIB Super Store took the oath to stay diligent with his burn initiative by saying: “Smaller burn than normal, but October is off to a good start.
He also shared that since its inception last November, his burn initiative has seriously damaged the gigantic circulating supply of SHIB. SHIB Super Store now has burned a whopping total of 3,022,826,872 (3.02B) Shiba Inu tokens and is eager to destroy more to take Shiba Inu to hit a dream 1 Cent ($0.01) mark.
1Cent Token Weekly Burn Event:
1Cent, a Community-driven token dedicated to SHIB Burn, manages to take the third spot. The Community-led Burn initiative organized its Weekly Burn Event on Monday, September 26th, 2022. Through this event, 1Cent sent a total of 17,049,151 (17.04M) SHIB to the “inferno” addresses in one transaction.
1Cent Project has been showing its solidarity with Shiba Inu Community since March 2022. Since then, 1Cent has removed a gargantuan 3,303,399,791(3.30B) via multiple transactions, the official website of 1Cent reports.
Past 24 Hours Burn:
Besides weekly burns, Shiba Inu Community also burned 53,663,523 (53.66M) SHIB via seven separate transactions in the past 24 hours, Shibburn.com reports.
View full text