563M SHIB Burnt In A Week

Over 563.86 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) burnt to ashes in the past week, with 53 Million in the Past 24 Hours.

Recent data reveals that the Community-led SHIB Burn initiative successfully reduces Shiba Inu’s circulating supply further by 563.86 Million Shiba Inu tokens in the past seven days and 53.66 Million in the Past 24 Hours via 54 separate transactions.

Top SHIB Burn Projects of the Week:

Three Community-led Burn Projects, including Shibburn.com, Travis Johnson’s SHIB Super Store, and 1Cent Token, burns an astounding amount of Shiba Inu in the past week.

Shibburn.com Burned 257.49 Million SHIB in One Record Transaction:

On September 30th, the Shib burn tracker and first dedicated SHIB Burn Project tagged Shibburn.com sent a record 257,495,644 (257.49M) SHIB to the dead wallet in one transaction. This was the biggest burn of the week.

Travis Johnson’s SHIB Super Store:

Travis Johnson’s SHIB Super Store organized its scheduled Weekly Burn Event on Sunday, September 2nd, and put a match to 40,108,730 (40.10M) SHIB in one record transaction executed using SHIB Burn Portal.

At this event, Travis Johnson, the owner of SHIB Super Store took the oath to stay diligent with his burn initiative by saying: “Smaller burn than normal, but October is off to a good start.”

He also shared that since its inception last November, his burn initiative has seriously damaged the gigantic circulating supply of SHIB. SHIB Super Store now has burned a whopping total of 3,022,826,872 (3.02B) Shiba Inu tokens and is eager to destroy more to take Shiba Inu to hit a dream 1 Cent ($0.01) mark.

1Cent Token Weekly Burn Event:

1Cent, a Community-driven token dedicated to SHIB Burn, manages to take the third spot. The Community-led Burn initiative organized its Weekly Burn Event on Monday, September 26th, 2022. Through this event, 1Cent sent a total of 17,049,151 (17.04M) SHIB to the “inferno” addresses in one transaction.

1Cent Project has been showing its solidarity with Shiba Inu Community since March 2022. Since then, 1Cent has removed a gargantuan 3,303,399,791(3.30B) via multiple transactions, the official website of 1Cent reports.

Past 24 Hours Burn:

Besides weekly burns, Shiba Inu Community also burned 53,663,523 (53.66M) SHIB via seven separate transactions in the past 24 hours, Shibburn.com reports.