Binance Market Update (2022-10-03)
Binance
2022-10-03 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.82% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,922 and $19,340 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,195, down by -0.43%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LIT, QUICK, and BEL, up by 51%, 12%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Transit Swap Loses $23 Million Over Vulnerability; Recovers 70%
- Binance Research and Binance Labs team up to publish report titled “DeFi on BNB Chain”
- 1inch Network Reaches 1.5 Million Users on the Ethereum Network
- Learn About CSR Initiatives in Web 3.0 & Play WODL to Share 10,000 BUSD in Token Vouchers!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4352 (-6.01%)
- ETH: $1291.29 (-1.42%)
- BNB: $285.3 (+1.28%)
- XRP: $0.4431 (-6.81%)
- ADA: $0.4223 (-2.02%)
- SOL: $32.29 (-1.70%)
- DOGE: $0.05992 (-1.17%)
- DOT: $6.24 (-1.11%)
- MATIC: $0.7711 (-0.40%)
- SHIB: $0.00001106 (-0.72%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LIT/BUSD (+51%)
- QUICK/BUSD (+12%)
- BEL/BUSD (+11%)
