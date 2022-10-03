copy link
Binance Research and Binance Labs team up to publish report titled “DeFi on BNB Chain”
Binance Research
2022-10-03 07:29
In partnership with Binance Labs, Binance Research has just published a report titled “DeFi on BNB Chain”. This report marks the first of a series of collaborative reports that aims to share valuable insights across different verticals of the crypto ecosystem by directly speaking with project founders and teams via a series of webinars and closed-door interviews.
Besides providing an overview of the DeFi landscape on BNB Chain, the report includes a deep dive into Decentralized Exchanges, Lending, Asset Management, and Liquid Staking. Additionally, readers may find it interesting to learn about what was discussed in exclusive interviews with project founders and teams from PancakeSwap, Venus, Tranchess, and pSTAKE.
About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.
About Binance Labs: Binance Labs is the investment arm of Binance, that identifies, invests, and empowers viable blockchain entrepreneurs, startups, and communities, providing financing to industry projects that help grow the wider blockchain ecosystem. Binance Labs is committed to supporting fast-executing, technical teams who positively impact the crypto space and build the decentralized web.
