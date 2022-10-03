Transit Swap Hacker Moved 2,612 BNB to Mixer

Transit Swap has recovered 70% of the stolen funds yesterday, the DEX is still working to recover the rest. However, according to recent reports, the hacker transferred 2,612 BNB to the mixer.

Thanks to the quick reporting from several blockchain security companies Peckshield, SlowMist, Bitrace and TokenPocket helped facilitate the decentralized aggregation exchange (DEX) Transit Swap Recovers About 70% Of The $21 Million Mined.

They quickly worked on finding out the attacker’s IP address, email address, and chain address, which resulted in the hacker returning 70% of the stolen assets to two addresses.

However, according to a recent report by security company Peckshield, 2,612BN has been hacked and is being transferred to the mixer by hackers.

A special thing when burying the amount of money that the hacker has left a message with. The hacker seems to feel the remaining 30% of the money he deserves through his confident message.