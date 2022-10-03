Transit Swap Hacker Moved 2,612 BNB to Mixer

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Transit Swap Hacker Moved 2,612 BNB to Mixer

Foxy - CoinCu
2022-10-03 08:14
Transit Swap has recovered 70% of the stolen funds yesterday, the DEX is still working to recover the rest. However, according to recent reports, the hacker transferred 2,612 BNB to the mixer.
Thanks to the quick reporting from several blockchain security companies Peckshield, SlowMist, Bitrace and TokenPocket helped facilitate the decentralized aggregation exchange (DEX) Transit Swap Recovers About 70% Of The $21 Million Mined.
They quickly worked on finding out the attacker’s IP address, email address, and chain address, which resulted in the hacker returning 70% of the stolen assets to two addresses.
However, according to a recent report by security company Peckshield, 2,612BN has been hacked and is being transferred to the mixer by hackers.
A special thing when burying the amount of money that the hacker has left a message with. The hacker seems to feel the remaining 30% of the money he deserves through his confident message.
“I don’t believe you because you are not sincere. I only mine ETH and BSC chains. If I attack other chains like FTM, TRON, POLYGON, I believe I can get $100 million. With that refer to the past events of Nomad and Wintermute, I will get a higher bounty than what I get now. It’s hard not to suspect that this is your official backdoor and you should be glad the exploit was done by me and no one else.”
View full text