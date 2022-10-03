Klaytn Announces Its Partnership with Zetachain

The Klaytn Foundation announced via a blog post on Monday that it has partnered with cross-chain smart contract platform ZetaChain (ZETA). Klaytn said the partnership brings it a step closer to multi-chain connectivity in line with its vision of an open metaverse.

The team said ZetaChain’s integration into Klaytn will enable Klaytn developers to bring full interoperability to existing and new smart contracts quickly. These “omnichain” smart contracts can send data and value between connected blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and eventually, non-smart chains such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin. The Klaytn-ZetaChain partnership will foster an ecosystem of more versatile cross-chain applications: from cross-chain swaps and DEXes to multi-chain NFTs, the Klaytn Foundation added.