1inch Network Reaches 1.5 Million Users on the Ethereum Network
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-10-03 06:28
The 1inch Network announced via Twitter on Friday that it has reached 1.5 million users on the Ethereum network. The team added that it is now halfway to the next goal of 3 million users.
The 1inch Network announced in a separate tweet on Saturday that it recorded over 100,000 new users on the Polygon network.
The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum.
