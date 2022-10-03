Cask Protocol Launches on the Celo Network

The Celo team announced via Twitter on Friday that Cask Protocol has launched on its blockchain. Cask is a decentralized non-custodial protocol for powering money flow automation in web3.

Celo added that Cask Protocol provides users, projects, and protocols a convenient, accessible, and cost-efficient way to move money on web3 regularly. With this deployment, Celo users can automatically send peer-to-peer payments, pay with recurring payments, and more.