Pancakeswap Submits a New Farm Rewards Adjustment Proposal
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-10-03 05:57
The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Friday that it has submitted a new farm rewards adjustment proposal. The goal of the proposal is to redirect rewards to high-value, high-performing farms and make room for upcoming new Syrup Pools, Pancakeswap added.
PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.
