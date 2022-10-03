Pancakeswap Submits a New Farm Rewards Adjustment Proposal

The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Friday that it has submitted a new farm rewards adjustment proposal. The goal of the proposal is to redirect rewards to high-value, high-performing farms and make room for upcoming new Syrup Pools, Pancakeswap added.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.