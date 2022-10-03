Arkadia Global to Launch Its Asset Tokenization Platform on Hedera

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via Twitter on Friday that Arkadia Global, an asset tokenization leader, will be launching their real estate tokenization platform on the Hedera blockchain.

The HBAR Foundation added that the real estate solution would leverage the full Hedera Token Service (HTS) suite, including the native KYC function for local laws and regulation, to tokenize properties and, in turn, fractionalize the ownership of these assets.