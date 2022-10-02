Cryptocurrency Exchange Volumes Increased 16% In Sept 2022

After a 3-month lull, the cryptocurrency Exchange saw a remarkable increase of 16% since May 2022.

The trading volume in September 2022 reached $733 billion, which makes up a 16% month-over-month upturn. The reported data showed that the volume in the preceding three months is $629 billion, $633 billion, and $630 billion, respectively.

Cryptocurrency exchange volume report

Since May 2022, the whole crypto market has witnessed a decline in stagnant monthly volumes, adding to the gloom of the cryptocurrency exchange.

In May, the investors were stunned by the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, resulting in the enormous crash of LUNA price to 97% and de-pegged the stablecoin TerraUSD from the US dollar. This catastrophe of the Terra system affected the crypto industry, NFTs, and miners.