Shemaroo Launches “Shemaroo Theater” on Decentraland

Shemaroo entertainment, one of India’s oldest entertainment production houses, has teamed up with filmrare to offer an immersive movie experience in the Decentraland metaverse.

The web3 campaign launched by Shemaroo is mainly focused on bringing Indian Cinema to one of the leading metaverse, Decentraland.

“Shemaroo Theatre” would be a place in Decentraland where players could indulge themselves in some classical movies of the Indian cinematic universe. Shemaroo Entertainment has collaborated with metaverse development and consultancy firm, Filmrare to bring this unique experience.

Along with blockbuster movies, the Shemaroo theatre has also taken care of essential elements that make the whole experience near to a real-life theatre. Virtual popcorn and drinks are crafted to offer an immersive visual experience.

The Decentraland governance team has welcomed this move by the 60 years old India’s entertainment production house. According to a statement by Decentraland DAO, Sheemaroo theatre would bring some greatest Bollywood films ever made and positively influence the experience of Decentraland users.

