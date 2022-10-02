copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-02)
Binance
2022-10-02 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,038 and $19,396 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,277, up by 0.07%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SUN, LIT, and DODO, up by 45%, 37%, and 14%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5134 (+4.62%)
- ETH: $1306.63 (-0.40%)
- BNB: $286.8 (+1.74%)
- XRP: $0.4622 (-2.84%)
- ADA: $0.4284 (-0.70%)
- SOL: $32.76 (+0.40%)
- DOGE: $0.06016 (-0.76%)
- DOT: $6.31 (+0.64%)
- MATIC: $0.7801 (+1.75%)
- SHIB: $0.00001112 (-0.36%)
Top gainers on Binance:
