Binance Market Update (2022-10-02)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,038 and $19,396 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,277, up by 0.07%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SUN , LIT , and DODO , up by 45%, 37%, and 14%, respectively.

Market movers: