copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-02)
Binance
2022-10-02 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -1.26% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,038 and $19,396 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,141, down by -1.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SUN, DODO, and LUNC, up by 54%, 18%, and 12%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4943 (+3.19%)
- ETH: $1293.31 (-2.24%)
- BNB: $282.6 (+0.39%)
- XRP: $0.4581 (-5.00%)
- ADA: $0.4234 (-1.92%)
- SOL: $32.39 (-1.85%)
- DOGE: $0.05979 (-2.67%)
- DOT: $6.22 (-1.27%)
- MATIC: $0.7665 (-0.60%)
- SHIB: $0.00001099 (-1.96%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text