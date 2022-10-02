Binance Market Update (2022-10-02)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.56% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,160 and $19,400 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,275, down by -0.35%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SUN , RSR , and LUNC , up by 55%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.

Market movers: