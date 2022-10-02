copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-02)
Binance
2022-10-02 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.56% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,160 and $19,400 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,275, down by -0.35%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SUN, RSR, and LUNC, up by 55%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5904 (+5.56%)
- ETH: $1310.01 (-1.67%)
- BNB: $281.6 (-0.39%)
- XRP: $0.4756 (+0.34%)
- ADA: $0.4309 (-0.51%)
- SOL: $32.86 (-0.64%)
- DOGE: $0.06064 (-2.10%)
- DOT: $6.31 (+0.00%)
- MATIC: $0.7744 (+0.00%)
- SHIB: $0.00001114 (-2.02%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text