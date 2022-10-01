copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-01)
Binance
2022-10-01 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.18% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,160 and $19,546 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,263, down by -1.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN, RSR, and FIDA, up by 45%, 15%, and 10%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4026 (-2.33%)
- ETH: $1311.9 (-1.94%)
- BNB: $281.8 (-0.74%)
- XRP: $0.4752 (-2.08%)
- ADA: $0.4313 (+0.09%)
- SOL: $32.64 (-3.17%)
- DOGE: $0.06059 (+0.55%)
- DOT: $6.27 (+0.64%)
- MATIC: $0.7667 (-1.47%)
- SHIB: $0.00001116 (+0.00%)
Top gainers on Binance:
