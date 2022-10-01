Binance Market Update (2022-10-01)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.18% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,160 and $19,546 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,263, down by -1.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN , RSR , and FIDA , up by 45%, 15%, and 10%, respectively.

Market movers: