Binance Market Update (2022-10-01)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.63% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,160 and $19,874 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,340, down by -2.00%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN , RSR , and FIDA , up by 30%, 19%, and 16%, respectively.

Market movers: