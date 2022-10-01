copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-01)
Binance
2022-10-01 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.63% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,160 and $19,874 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,340, down by -2.00%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN, RSR, and FIDA, up by 30%, 19%, and 16%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4173 (-3.61%)
- ETH: $1322.96 (-2.09%)
- BNB: $281.5 (-1.88%)
- XRP: $0.4822 (+1.11%)
- ADA: $0.4317 (-0.87%)
- SOL: $32.99 (-4.82%)
- DOGE: $0.06145 (+0.99%)
- DOT: $6.3 (-2.17%)
- MATIC: $0.771 (-1.23%)
- SHIB: $0.00001121 (+0.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
