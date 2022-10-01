copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-01)
Binance
2022-10-01 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,118 and $20,183 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,342, down by -1.33%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN, FIDA, and DF, up by 35%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Uniswap Labs Seeks $100 Million in Founding, Here’s Why
- Moet Hennessy Step Into into Web3 With Recent NFT & Metaverse Trademark Applications
- Shiba Inu Drops Major Announcement Over Its Eternity Game
- Elon Musk Was Mulling Creating a Blockchain-Based Social Media Firm Before Offering to Buy Twitter
- Weekly Market Highlights : Some Big News From the World of NFTs
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4562 (-0.85%)
- ETH: $1331.9 (-1.11%)
- BNB: $282.7 (-1.46%)
- XRP: $0.474 (-3.15%)
- ADA: $0.4331 (-1.12%)
- SOL: $33.07 (-4.12%)
- DOGE: $0.06185 (+1.43%)
- DOT: $6.32 (-2.92%)
- MATIC: $0.7746 (-0.51%)
- SHIB: $0.00001134 (+0.98%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text