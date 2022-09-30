copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-30)
Binance
2022-09-30 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 0.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,118 and $20,183 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,469, up by 0.28%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BSW, ATA, and BETA, up by 16%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Uniswap Labs Seeks $100 Million in Founding, Here’s Why
- Moet Hennessy Step Into into Web3 With Recent NFT & Metaverse Trademark Applications
- Shiba Inu Drops Major Announcement Over Its Eternity Game
- Elon Musk Was Mulling Creating a Blockchain-Based Social Media Firm Before Offering to Buy Twitter
- Weekly Market Highlights : Some Big News From the World of NFTs
- Axie Infinity Says Google Cloud Is Now a Ronin Network Validator
- Binance Sets up Shop in New Zealand
- BlackRock Has Plans For A New ETF Targeting Metaverse
- OpenSea Partners With Warner Music Group
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4607 (+0.95%)
- ETH: $1337.3 (+0.18%)
- BNB: $283.9 (+0.39%)
- XRP: $0.4852 (+9.90%)
- ADA: $0.4309 (-0.74%)
- SOL: $33.7 (-0.44%)
- DOGE: $0.06026 (+0.32%)
- DOT: $6.22 (-2.51%)
- MATIC: $0.7781 (+2.88%)
- SHIB: $0.00001117 (+1.27%)
Top gainers on Binance:
