Binance Market Update (2022-09-30)
Binance
2022-09-30 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 1.93% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,114 and $20,183 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,733, up by 2.34%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include REI, ATA, and BETA, up by 24%, 21%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Uniswap Labs Seeks $100 Million in Founding, Here’s Why
- Moet Hennessy Step Into into Web3 With Recent NFT & Metaverse Trademark Applications
- Shiba Inu Drops Major Announcement Over Its Eternity Game
- Elon Musk Was Mulling Creating a Blockchain-Based Social Media Firm Before Offering to Buy Twitter
- Weekly Market Highlights : Some Big News From the World of NFTs
- Axie Infinity Says Google Cloud Is Now a Ronin Network Validator
- Binance Sets up Shop in New Zealand
- BlackRock Has Plans For A New ETF Targeting Metaverse
- OpenSea Partners With Warner Music Group
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5079 (+1.97%)
- ETH: $1351.26 (+1.85%)
- BNB: $286.9 (+1.92%)
- XRP: $0.4769 (+9.83%)
- ADA: $0.4353 (+0.51%)
- SOL: $34.66 (+1.64%)
- DOGE: $0.06086 (+1.33%)
- DOT: $6.44 (+1.26%)
- MATIC: $0.7808 (+4.39%)
- SHIB: $0.00001119 (+1.54%)
Top gainers on Binance:
