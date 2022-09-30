ENS Address Registrations Hit New Highs in September

According to Dune Analytics, a crypto monitoring site, the number of newly-registered Ethereum Name Service (ENS) addresses in September hit a monthly all-time high of 427,325 at the time of writing, despite overall NFT trade volume decreasing 97% from January when sales peaked.

According to Dune Analytics statistics, a total of 2.598 million ENS addresses have been established as of Friday at 3 p.m. UTC.

In September, Ethereum Name Service eclipsed the famous Bored Ape NFT series and ranked top in trade volume on OpenSea.

Well-known brand names are in high demand. In September, “Toyota.eth” was sold for 20 ETH ($26,556), around the same price as a standard Toyota Camry.