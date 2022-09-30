Exchange
Moet Hennessy Step Into into Web3 With Recent NFT & Metaverse Trademark Applications

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-09-30 14:30
SNEAK PEEK
  • Alcohol brand, Moet Hennessy, has filed trademark applications on September 23.
  • The applications indicate the company’s move into NFTs and metaverse.
  • The application signals the possibility for a Web3-based physical store integration.
Popular and luxury alcohol brand, Moet Hennessy USA, has filed five Web3 trademark applications, as shared by trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis on Twitter. The trademarks are for the names- Dom Perignon, Money and Moet & Chandon.
The applications are associated with NFTs and metaverse; however, they open the possibility for a physical store integration based on Web3 technology via QR codes.
Based on the details about trademark applications, Moet Hennessy will offer-
  • NFT and digital token validation of digital collectibles and art images
  • Alcoholic beverages associated to non-fungible tokens via QR code on packaging
  • Online or physical retail store solutions in terms of virtual goods
  • Virtual restaurants and bar services in online virtual spaces
No concrete plans have been disclosed by the company regarding its next step with the trademarks once they are approved.
2022 has been the year with maximum Web trademark applications being submitted every now and then. A few days back, Today NFT News reported that Jack Daniel’s prepared to move into the metaverse via virtual whiskey and NFTs.
Before that, there was this news that read, NFT & metaverse trademarks filed for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Slime & Mean Girls.
And before that, the American car manufacturing company Ford filed 19 Web3 trademark applications.
Among all these companies filing trademarks, Moet Hennessy’s trademark applications for metaverse and NFTs is major news since it shows one more big firm going into Web3.
The post Moet Hennessy to step into Web3 with recent NFT & metaverse trademark applications appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text