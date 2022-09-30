EY Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Board to Advance Ethereum Business Readiness

EY Global Blockchain Leader, Paul Brody, Appointed as EEA Board of Directors Representative to Help Guide Increasing Business Adoption of Ethereum

The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) today announced the advancement of longtime EEA member Ernst & Young (EY) to the Board, the highest level of the organization. In addition, the EEA announced that EY Global Blockchain Leader, Paul Brody, will serve as the company’s EEA Board of Directors representative, taking part in guiding the organization’s vision, driving member engagement, and building new advocacy, careers, and education initiatives to advance the Ethereum business ecosystem.