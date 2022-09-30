Shiba Inu Drops Major Announcement Over Its Eternity Game

SHIB, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is back with another major announcement with a plan to widen its scope. However, the second largest meme crypto prices are trading under big selling pressure due to volatile market conditions.

Shiba Inu game gets a download date

As per SHIB, the much awaited Shiba Eternity game download date has been decided. The Worldwide SHIB community can download and enjoy the game on October 6, 2022. It added that with this schedule Shiba Inu will be able to achieve many missions. First, it will announce the 30 second spot winner on October 1, 2022. While SHIB will release the entire lore of Shiba Eternity 1, 2022. However, it added that Shytoshi Kusama will be releasing the crucial updates over Shiba Eternity. This will include the details of how it will play a supporting role in the global SHIB community. It aims to make history with the release of the game on the Apple App Store. Shytoshi Kusama highlighted that he is been playing the Shiba Eternity game and he loved it. He added that he will be releasing lore and plans for the game ahead on October 1.