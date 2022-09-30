Elon Musk Was Mulling Creating a Blockchain-Based Social Media Firm Before Offering to Buy Twitter

"I think a new social media company is needed that is based on a blockchain and includes payments," Elon Musk said in a text message just days before he offered to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $43 billion back in April.

The controversial acquisition, which has since fallen through, prompted Twitter to file suit against the Tesla (TSLA) CEO in an attempt to force his hand. Musk is due to face a deposition in October, but a series of texts sent and received by the billionaire released on Friday shed some light on what was going on leading up to the offer and what may have led to him scrapping the deal.

The text messages spanned 40 pages and the six months between January and June. The messages involve a number of public figures and entrepreneurs – from angel investor Jason Calacanis and American television personality Gayle King, to controversial podcast host Joe Rogan – hyping the acquisition offer and gushing over the billionaire's plans for the social media platform.

Musk offered to buy the social media platform because he believed it failed to protect free speech and therefore threatened democracy. Text message exchanges in the days leading up to the acquisition announcement reveal Musk envisioned blockchain as a potential solution to Twitter's free speech problem.

"I have an idea for a blockchain social media system that does both payments and short messages/links like twitter. You have to pay a tiny amount to register your message on the chain, which will cut out the vast majority of spam and bots. There is no throat to choke, so free speech is guaranteed," Musk said in a text message to his entrepreneur brother Kimbal Musk on April 9.