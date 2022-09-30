MicroStrategy Looks to Hire Software Engineer for Building Bitcoin Lightning Network Infrastructure

Technology company MicroStrategy (MSTR) is looking to recruit a software engineer to build a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform.

The job listing states that the Lightning Network software will provide companies with security and e-commerce solutions. The Lightning Network is a layer 2 scaling solution for Bitcoin, it is designed to increase the speed in which it takes to send and receive payments.

MicroStrategy is one of the largest holders of bitcoin having acquired 130,000 coins ($2.45 billion) since deploying its bitcoin strategy in 2020.

The job listing also states that a new recruit will be tasked with building decentralized finance (DeFi) technologies.

Decentralized finance is a form of lending involving smart contracts that omits the need for brokers or intermediaries, it is typically based on other blockchains like Ethereum, Solana or Binance Smart Chain.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who is often described as a Bitcoin maximalist, has previously been dismissive about other cryptocurrencies like ether (ETH). He labelled ether as a security during a Bitcoin conference in July.