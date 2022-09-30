Binance Market Update (2022-09-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 1.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,843 and $19,699 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,616, up by 1.30%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ATA , BETA , and BLZ , up by 28%, 21%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: