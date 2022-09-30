copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-30)
Binance
2022-09-30 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 1.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,843 and $19,699 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,616, up by 1.30%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ATA, BETA, and BLZ, up by 28%, 21%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Axie Infinity Says Google Cloud Is Now a Ronin Network Validator
- Binance Sets up Shop in New Zealand
- BlackRock Has Plans For A New ETF Targeting Metaverse
- OpenSea Partners With Warner Music Group
- Russia’s Authorities To Introduce Crypto Mining Law This Year
- UAE Government Opens Their Virtual Headquarters in the Metaverse
- Adoption Rate Increased but NFT Trading Volume Continues Plunging 98% From January
- Trading Value of Bitcoins Against British Pounds Skyrockets
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4783 (-0.58%)
- ETH: $1348.09 (+1.69%)
- BNB: $287.2 (+2.46%)
- XRP: $0.4903 (+11.33%)
- ADA: $0.4385 (+1.01%)
- SOL: $34.56 (+3.72%)
- DOGE: $0.06099 (+1.23%)
- DOT: $6.51 (+2.04%)
- MATIC: $0.7787 (+5.29%)
- SHIB: $0.00001124 (+1.35%)
Top gainers on Binance:
