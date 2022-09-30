Bancor Burns 1 million BNT Tokens

The Bancor team informed its community via Twitter on Thursday that it had burned 1 million BNT tokens. The BNT tokens were bought and collected in the Bancor v3 vault. According to the recent governance proposal, the one-time BNT burn has been performed, and around 0.5% of the circulating supply was destroyed, the team added.

Bancor is a decentralized exchange protocol that allows for the creation of liquidity pools to trade assets.