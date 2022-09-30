copy link
create picture
more
Celer Asset Bridging Is Now Enabled for Aptos
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-30 08:10
The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Thursday that its asset bridging feature is now enabled for Aptos devnet. Aptos is a safe and scalable layer-1 blockchain. The Celer Network team said they are building more and more exciting cross-chain use cases with their ecosystem projects.
Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing.
View full text