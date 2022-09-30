Polygon Announces the Integration of Push Protocol

The Polygon team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has integrated Push Protocol, previously known as Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS). The Polygon team added that this latest development would enable seamless, web3-native communication to thousands of Polygon apps and millions of active users. Polygon app developers can immediately begin integrating Push into their apps, launching channels and enabling notifications for users.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.