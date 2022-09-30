Axie Infinity Says Google Cloud Is Now a Ronin Network Validator

The Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Thursday that Google Cloud has become a validator on the Ronin Network. This latest development comes after the Google Cloud team visited the Sky Mavis office to learn more about the Axie Infinity project and mission. Google Cloud is committed to bringing property rights to all users of the internet, starting with gamers.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain, where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.