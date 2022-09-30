Chainlink and CF Benchmark Launch the CF Bitcoin Interest Rate Curve

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has launched the CF Bitcoin Interest Rate Curve (CF BIRC) in partnership with CF Benchmark. CF BIRC is a replicable, market-representative, and manipulation-resistant benchmark providing a standard market gauge of current and forecasted Bitcoin interest rates over a set of maturities.

Chainlink added that the introduction of CF BIRC seeks to enable more predictable lending and borrowing, increased capital efficiency, and a more robust foundation upon which digital asset derivatives markets can grow.