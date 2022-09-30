copy link
Binance Sets up Shop in New Zealand
Binance
2022-09-30 03:03
Binance New Zealand announced its successful registration as a Financial Service Provider on September 10, 2022. At the helm of Binance New Zealand is General Manager Ben Rose, who previously served as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of local tech company CodeHQ. The registration permits Binance to operate in New Zealand and offers a variety of financial services, such as spot trading, NFTs, staking, and more.
