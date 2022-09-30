BlackRock Has Plans For A New ETF Targeting Metaverse

BlackRock Inc. is planning to create an ETF to give its clients a chance to add companies with metaverse exposure to their portfolios. The company also previously launched an ETF targeting European clients.

The new fund, the iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF, is the New York-based investing juggernaut’s most recent venture into the blockchain environment. In order to appeal to European clients, the company recently introduced the iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF, which tracks the New York Stock Exchange FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies capped index.

BlackRock launched its partnership with Coinbase in August, promising to give customers access to prime brokerage, reporting, and custody services for cryptocurrencies.

Now that Franklin Templeton, Invesco, and Fidelity have launched funds made out of businesses with exposure to the metaverse, BlackRock has followed suit.