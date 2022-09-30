Lark Davis Accused Of Made Over $1M From Low Cap Projects

The Twitter account ZachXBT has stated that KOL Lark Davis gained a profit of more than $1 million by promoting low-cap projects and then dumping them for his unsuspecting followers.

1/ An investigation into how crypto influencer @thecryptolark promotes low cap projects to his audience just to dump on them shortly after.Let’s dive in. pic.twitter.com/gzTuGHNdvv — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 29, 2022

To reinforce the evidence, ZachXBT cited 8 instances in his tweet:

In February 2021, Lark Davis promoted $UMB. An address has received 62,500 UMB tokens and then sold out immediately to make a profit of $136,000. This format repeated in March 2022, when he earned at least $56,000 after his promotion for $DOWS.

Besides, $SHOPX, $BMI, $PMON, $XED, and $APY are the other instances for this claim. Lark Davis is accused of promoting these low-cap tokens and then gaining huge profits after dumping them for his followers.

9/ Example 6: $BMIa) Jan 30, 2021 at 1:23 pm UTC Lark receives 20k BMIb) Jan 30, 2021 at 9:55 pm UTC lark begins selling all of his BMI for $42k USD.c) Jan 30, 2021 at 10:57 pm UTC he tweets out he is “super bullish” even though has already dumped his tokens by then. pic.twitter.com/It6GVM3SxO — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 29, 2022

According to the crypto sleuth, there is no problem when one KOL promotes any seed-round projects they like as long as these are personal and transparent promotions.

In all cases, Lark Daivs always claimed that he didn’t receive rewards or profits when promoting these projects and all information is accurate based on his personal viewpoints.

At that time, Lark Davis didn’t have any actions for this claim.