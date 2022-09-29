copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-29)
Binance
2022-09-29 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 0.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,843 and $19,777 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,286, down by -1.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN, DEGO, and HIGH, up by 155%, 31%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Russia’s Authorities To Introduce Crypto Mining Law This Year
- UAE Government Opens Their Virtual Headquarters in the Metaverse
- Adoption Rate Increased but NFT Trading Volume Continues Plunging 98% From January
- Trading Value of Bitcoins Against British Pounds Skyrockets
- The Sandbox Announces Its Partnership With Axa Hong Kong
- SWIFT Partners With Chainlink On A Cross-chain Interoperability Protocol
- Pantera Capital to Launch a $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund
- Chainlink Introduces Its Chainlink Build Program
- Cardano (ADA) Price Plummets Despite Recent Vasil Hard Fork
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4595 (-1.62%)
- ETH: $1326.89 (-0.40%)
- BNB: $281.4 (+0.97%)
- XRP: $0.4342 (-0.50%)
- ADA: $0.4333 (-0.80%)
- SOL: $34.11 (+2.99%)
- DOGE: $0.06006 (-1.30%)
- DOT: $6.37 (-1.09%)
- MATIC: $0.7482 (+0.46%)
- SHIB: $0.00001102 (-1.08%)
Top gainers on Binance:
