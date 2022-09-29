Binance Market Update (2022-09-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 0.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,843 and $19,777 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,286, down by -1.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN , DEGO , and HIGH , up by 155%, 31%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: