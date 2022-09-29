Trading Value of Bitcoins Against British Pounds Skyrockets

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Trading Value of Bitcoins Against British Pounds Skyrockets

Coin Edition
2022-09-29 12:33
  • The volume of trading bitcoins in exchange for pounds had skyrocketed.
  • Fall of the sterling resulted in a sudden hike in the bitcoin’s trading volume.
  • People buy bitcoins in exchange for the euro as there was a decline in its price against the US dollar.
The trading volumes between the British pound ( GBPUSD=X) and bitcoins (BTC-USD) had shot up rapidly this week, as the Sterling wobbled on Tuesday, prompting the investors to exchange pounds for bitcoins.
According to the data provided by Messari, the leading provider of market intelligence products, the trading volume between GBPUSD and BTC had skyrocketed.
Interestingly, the volume of trading bitcoins in exchange for both the pound and the euro found a sudden hike as there was a major decline in both the currencies’ values against US dollars.
During the last week, the United Kingdom government announced unfunded tax cuts, resulting in a low record of pounds against dollars. The people in the country are trying hard to protect their savings by transforming them into bitcoins as sterling fell 0.8% to $1.08 and the euro declined 0.6% to $0.98.
According to a recent analysis, it is identified that the crypto-fiat trading volume was at an all-time high of $881 million on September 26. Monday’s trade volume was over 1,100 %higher than usual and the average daily trade is almost $70 million.
The digital asset investment strategist, Gabor Gurbacs warned that “because of the instability of the pound, the United Kingdom will get orange-pilled very rapidly”.
Similarly, when the volume against the euro increased by 85 percent in the last month, the volume for USD/BTC increased by 67 percent. With the high trading volume, bitcoin shows positive growth, with a value of $19.554, which constitutes a 5.7% growth in the last 7 days:
Featured image from Publishox, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price prediction, are published in good faith. Readers must do their research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post Trading Value of Bitcoins Against British Pounds Skyrockets appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text