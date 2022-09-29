Exchange
UAE Government Opens Their Virtual Headquarters in the Metaverse

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2022-09-29 13:46
SNEAK PEEK
  • UAE government launches its headquarters in the metaverse.
  • The UAE Ministry of Economy opens its first virtual office equipped with high-end features.
  • The Ministry of Economy is considering it as their third address.
UAE has always been the forerunner of technological advancements. With blockchain, crypto, NFTs, and now metaverse, the country is on its journey to becoming the hub of the global metaverse.
UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri made an astonishing announcement during the Metaverse Assembly on September 28, 2022. The UAE Ministry of Economy will be launching its headquarters in the metaverse.
The Ministry of Economy already has its offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With this new virtual office, the UAE government is considering it as their “third address”.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri while giving the tour of their virtual office said,
this is not a proof of concept, this is our third address
The metaverse headquarters will feature a multi-storey building equipped with high-end functionalities. The headquarters have separate spaces for events, conferences, and meetings.
The virtual office enhanced with sophisticated tools will also facilitate the signing of bilateral agreements.
Anyone in the world can visit their virtual headquarters and interact by issuing a ticket from the “customer happiness center employee”.
Surprisingly, the virtual office will allow visitors to sign legal documents in the metaverse. Thus, eliminating the need to visit the physical office for documentation processes or to provide their signatures.
Experts are considering this announcement as a key component of the UAE’s Metaverse Strategy which aims to create 40,000 virtual jobs and add $4 billion to Dubai’s economy.
The post UAE government opens their virtual headquarters in the metaverse appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text