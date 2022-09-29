Binance Market Update (2022-09-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 2.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,563 and $19,777 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,356, up by 3.26%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ERN , UFT , and DEGO , up by 125%, 46%, and 22%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: