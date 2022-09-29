copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-29)
Binance
2022-09-29 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 2.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,563 and $19,777 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,356, up by 3.26%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ERN, UFT, and DEGO, up by 125%, 46%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Sandbox Announces Its Partnership With Axa Hong Kong
- SWIFT Partners With Chainlink On A Cross-chain Interoperability Protocol
- Pantera Capital to Launch a $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund
- Chainlink Introduces Its Chainlink Build Program
- Cardano (ADA) Price Plummets Despite Recent Vasil Hard Fork
- ETH Whale “Galion” Has Gathered $3 Million Worth of Shiba Inu
- Polkadot Plans To 1000x Its Throughput
- ECB President Says Digital Euro Won’t Be Used for Commercial Purposes
- Galaxy Digital Is Now Providing Low-Latency Market Data via Chainlink
- Celer Network Expands Its Support for OKSE
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4932 (+1.54%)
- ETH: $1324.75 (+3.25%)
- BNB: $280.1 (+3.74%)
- XRP: $0.4405 (+4.04%)
- ADA: $0.434 (+1.02%)
- SOL: $33.32 (+3.51%)
- DOGE: $0.06024 (+1.14%)
- DOT: $6.38 (+1.59%)
- MATIC: $0.7397 (+1.86%)
- SHIB: $0.00001108 (+1.28%)
Top gainers on Binance:
