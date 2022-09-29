Multichain Says Its fastMPC Mainnet Is Now Live

The Multichain team announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that its MPC2.0 fastMPC mainnet has officially gone live. Multichain said it is a big upgrade to its Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC). The MPC network is the core technology underpinning Multichain, and also the key to Multichain security model and mechanism.

The team added that fastMPC would become a powerful underlying service platform on which many applications can be developed, such as the MPC wallet and permissionless cross-chain services.

Multichain, previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI, the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is up by 2.7% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $4.11.